Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.