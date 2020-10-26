Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities raised O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.15.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,780,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $466.43 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O'Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

