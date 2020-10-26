Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,257 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE SYY opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

