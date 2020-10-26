Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 11,627 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $140.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

