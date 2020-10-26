Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,487 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,569 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $16,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Best Buy by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.21 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

