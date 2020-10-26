Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 12,927 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV opened at $125.97 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.