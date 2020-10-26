Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 13,091 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Payments by 17.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

Shares of GPN opened at $176.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.