Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 151,806 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151,806 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

