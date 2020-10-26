Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 16,251 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

