Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 24,349 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $77.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

