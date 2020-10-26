Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 24,647 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,647 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 193.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,135,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,606,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.