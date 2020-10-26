Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 32,974 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,974 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Shares of EW opened at $80.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

