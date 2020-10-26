Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,869 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after buying an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.00 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 187.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.96 and its 200 day moving average is $390.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.24, for a total transaction of $654,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $19,863,644. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.70.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.