Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 40,336 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,336 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in MetLife by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 48,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

MET stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

