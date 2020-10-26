Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 45,291 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,291 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of BK opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

