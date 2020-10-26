Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 62,951 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,951 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

