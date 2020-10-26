Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,051 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.07% of HP worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in HP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,683,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $255,931,000 after acquiring an additional 397,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 70.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,970 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.12 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

