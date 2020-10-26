Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 95,078 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,078 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.39% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $13,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,563,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $54,233,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after buying an additional 1,008,070 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $21.06 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

