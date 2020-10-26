Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $162.96 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

