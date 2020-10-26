Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $353.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average of $315.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

