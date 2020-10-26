Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,135 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 311.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $2,212,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,153,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 800.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 61,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

