Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 61,074 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

