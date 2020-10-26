Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $323.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.87. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.