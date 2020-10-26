Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239,208.93

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $239,208.93 and $68.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.81 or 0.04373769 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00275763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00029904 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.