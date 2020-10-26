Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £43,527.50 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Shares of LON:STCK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,009. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.74. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.

STCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

About Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

