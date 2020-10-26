Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Sells £43,527.50 in Stock

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).
Shares of LON:STCK traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,009. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.74. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56.
STCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
