Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) to announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

