Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Up 58.9% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Binance, HitBTC and BitForex. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00240476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00036796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.01333335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00131134 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Mercatox, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BitForex, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

