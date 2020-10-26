Strid Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Strid Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for 5.2% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.99% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $17,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,682. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

