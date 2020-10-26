Strid Group LLC Purchases 6,225 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th.

