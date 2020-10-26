Strid Group LLC Raises Position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $24,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 240,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 342,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 84,671 shares during the period.

Shares of QVAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. 1,099 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $33.51.

