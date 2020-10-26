Strid Group LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strid Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF comprises 1.8% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 5.44% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 509,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 92,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP remained flat at $$41.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

