(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) versus Home Bistro (NYSE:HBIS) Head to Head Comparison

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (STZ.B) 12.35% 15.08% 6.75% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.8% of (STZ.B) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

(STZ.B) has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares (STZ.B) and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (STZ.B) $9.11 billion 3.80 -$11.80 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,566.62 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than (STZ.B).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for (STZ.B) and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (STZ.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

(STZ.B) beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

