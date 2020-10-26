Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.74 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

NYSE:SUP opened at $1.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.45.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

