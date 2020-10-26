SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.25

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $934.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

About SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services.

