SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $342.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.88.

Shares of SIVB traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,457. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $282,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,930.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,916 shares of company stock worth $3,188,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

