Swarm City (SWT) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $247,616.74 and approximately $3,993.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Swarm City alerts:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

