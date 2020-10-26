Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $45,099.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00239390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.01327689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00131125 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

