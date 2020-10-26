T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 69,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 35,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $148.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $125.54. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

