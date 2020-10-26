TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.93.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.47. 1,170,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

