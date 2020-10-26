Tenneco (TEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $9.21 on Monday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $561.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

