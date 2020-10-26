Tenneco (TEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

