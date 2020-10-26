Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,084 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,518 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.