The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker Sells 45,447 Shares

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,324.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 91,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,001. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

