The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Announces Earnings Results

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.08. 1,449,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,184. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

