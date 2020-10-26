Tierion Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $116,142.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033660 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567.21 or 0.04326686 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00278518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.