Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.80

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

