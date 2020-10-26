Titan Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001690 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003653 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002200 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

