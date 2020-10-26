TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TA stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

