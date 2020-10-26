Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.19

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

About Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

