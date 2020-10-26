TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $226-231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.24 million.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-4.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.50. 476,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $46,748.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,477 shares of company stock worth $9,798,404. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

